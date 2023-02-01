Peru will start a journey under a new head coach following a historic run with Ricardo Gareca there. They have enough potential since they were one game away of being in the last World Cup. Check out the 2023 schedule of the national soccer team.

Peru had a complete overhaul in the last almost eight years that has been fantastic for them. With the Argentinian Ricardo Gareca as their head coach they were able to get back to a World Cup after 36 years when they entered Russia 2018. But that run is now over.

Gareca also took the team one step away of being in the most recent event as well. The Peruvians weren’t able to secure a spot in Qatar for an minimal margin. They finished two points behind Ecuador in the fourth place that would have meant a direct place, although they ended fifth just over Colombia.

Their positioning had them in a playoff game to decide everything. The opponent was Australia in a winner-takes-all match. Unfortunately a penalty shootout loss following a 0-0 tie determined they were eliminated.

The 2023 schedule of Peru national soccer team

The national team has been under Juan Reynoso since last year. His hiring came in August after Gareca’s exit, but the real games will start this year. He had the chance to begin meeting the players in some friendly matchups.

It was a decision that made them go back to a local coach. Reynoso is a former captain of Peru, so he knows very well where he is at. Although there is no doubt it will be a complicated task to continue their recent favorable journey.

There will be more time until the South American qualifiers to prepare the roster the best way. They were supposed to start in March, but CONMEBOL decided to postpone them for a bit. June is the month where the tournament will begin.

Peru national soccer team schedule: List of games in 2023

March 25: Germany vs Peru, MEWA Arena, Mainz. Friendly game.

March 28: Peru vs Morocco, Madrid, Spain. Friendly game.

June: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

September: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

October: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games

November: CONMEBOL qualifiers, two games