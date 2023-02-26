Porto and Gil Vicente meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team is almost impossible to beat. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Porto won another recent game against Rio Ave 1-0 at home, the last five games were perfect for Porto who are so far in the second spot of the standings with a record of 16-3-2 and 51 points.
Gil Vicente want to get away from the relegation zone as fast as possible, so far they are in the 14th spot of the standings with 23 points, and the last three weeks have been good for them with one win and two draws.
Porto vs Gil Vicente: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Gil Vicente play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Sunday, February 26 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM February 27
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:30 AM February 27
Indonesia: 4:30 AM February 27
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM February 27
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM February 27
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM February 27
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM February 27
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM
Porto vs Gil Vicente: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Israel: Sport 3
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1
Ukraine: Sport 1 Ukraine
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol