Erling Haaland got off to an incredible start in his first season in the Premier League, which is why many wonder how far he is from breaking the record for most goals scored in a single season.

The Premier League is one of the greatest sports competitions in the world, and arguably the most popular soccer league in Europe. Playing in England's first division is every player's dream, though only a few get to write history in it.

It may be too soon to tell, but Erling Haaland seems to be on pace to leave his mark in the league. The Norwegian star is enjoying a wonderful start to life in his first season at Manchester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, who followed in his father Alfie's footsteps by joining the Sky Blues, has already scored an impressive 26 goals in 22 Premier League games. Therefore, many predict he'll break the record for most goals in a single campaign.

Who has the Premier League goal record in a single season?

Alan Shearer and Andy Cole share the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season (34). While Cole got on the scoresheet 34 times in the 1993-94 campaign for Newcastle, Shearer scored on 34 occasions for Blackburn Rovers the following season.

Haaland is clearly on track to match or break that record, since Man City have 15 games left this season. At 22, the sky seems to be the limit for the prolific Norwegian sensation.