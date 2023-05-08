The home of Arsenal until 2006 was Highbury, today the grounds are flats worth in the billions.

Arsenal may call the Emirates Stadium home but for many years the Highbury stadium witnessed many amazing moments for the Gunners. When it closed the stadium had a capacity of just 38,419 nowhere near the crowds that attend Arsenal games today.

After the team moved, only a short walk from the old grounds, the stadium was converted into luxury flats. 650 flats were built using the structure of the old stadium and each flat is said to be worth in the £400k and £800k range.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stated to beIN Sports, "To compete with the other clubs, we had to build a new stadium. The rules had changed. We wanted to create the same as Highbury but we left our soul at Highbury. We could never recreate exactly. We didn't find exactly the same atmosphere."

The flats of Highbury

A lot of the old structure of the legendary Premier League ground continues to stand out in the new complex. The field was converted into gardens, and a lot of the old exteriors continue to be maintained as building’s facade.

The apartments have underground parking, 24-hour security and an on-site gym. The complex also has many apartments with balconies that face the old pitch. It truly is an Arsenal supporters dream when it comes to living as the club is very much present in the old ground. Arsenal played a total of 2,010 at the park during their tenure.