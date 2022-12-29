Sportsmanship was on display when Emiliano Martinez consoled Kylian Mbappe after France's defeat, but it was less apparent when the goalkeeper made fun of the PSG superstar during Argentina's celebrations. Here, find out Mbappe's opinion on the matter.

Since Argentina's World Cup triumph, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for a series of outrageous stunts, including holding a baby doll with a Kylian Mbappe mask glued over its head during the celebratory parade in Buenos Aires. His animus for the Frenchman first surfaced during postgame celebrations, when Martinez joked about holding a moment of silence for the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Despite Martinez seemingly being among the first Argentine players to comfort Mbappe after the game, he was criticized for his lack of empathy. As a result of his behavior, France filed an official complaint, and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said he will talk to his goalkeeper.

When all seemed lost in extra time, Martinez produced a game-saving save on a Randal Kolo Muani penalty, and then he stopped Kingsley Coman in the shootout to lead Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986. While the Argentine victors were celebrating, the Golden Boot winner struck a gloomy figure.

How does Kylian Mbappe feel about Emiliano Martinez's jubilant ridicule?

Kylian Mbappe has now, in fact, downplayed Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez's actions, insisting he is not disturbed by them, despite the fact that speculation around the pair's rivalry has created plenty of conversation in the wake of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"The celebrations, they're not my problem. I don't waste any energy on such futile things. What's important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we're looking forward to Leo Messi to turn to continue scoring and winning matches.

"I talked with him (Messi) after the match (World Cup), I congratulated him. It was a life goal for him, for me as well, but I failed, so you must always remain a good sportsman. Personally, I will never get over it (losing the final). But my club is not responsible for this failure of our team, (so) I've tried to return with the most positive energy possible", the 24-year-old was quoted by RMC Sport as saying after PSG's 2-1 victory over Strasbourg.