Rangers will play against Celtic for the 2022/2023 Scottish Cup semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Rangers and Celtic will face each other for the 2022/2023 Scottish Cup semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A new edition of the Scottish derby will take place and the fans begin to prepare for what will be a tough confrontation. On one side will be Celtic, the current leaders of the Scottish Premiership. They have the objective of winning both competitions and for this reason they will go in search of victory.

But they don't have an easy game as their arch-rivals, the Rangers, are a team to watch out for. on the other hand, in the Scottish Premiership, despite being Celtics' immediate pursuers, they are 13 points behind. In other words, winning the Premiership is difficult so they will bet everything to win the Cup.

Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (May 1)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET)

Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Star+

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

International: Celtic TV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: ESPN+