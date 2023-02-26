Rangers take on Celtic at Hampden Park in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 Scottish League Cup Final. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Scottish League Cup Final in your country

Rangers and Celtic meet in the 2022-2023 Scottish League Cup Final. This game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Both teams were big favorites during the early phases of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Scottish League Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Rangers came close to missing out on the big final during the quarter-finals as they won 1-0 against Dundee in what was a tight game, and during the semi-finals they won another tight extra-time game against Aberdeen 2-1.

Celtic had a relatively easy game during the quarter-finals and semi-finals, they won a 4-0 game against Motherwell and the semi-finals 2-0 against Kilmarnock.

Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Rangers and Celtic play for the 2022-2023 Scottish League Cup Final on Sunday, February 26 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM February 27

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 AM

Iran: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM February 27

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM

Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: Sport1 +

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: 5Sport

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport Fight

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 +

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network