Rangers and Celtic meet in the 2022-2023 Scottish League Cup Final. This game will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Both teams were big favorites during the early phases of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Scottish League Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Rangers vs Celtic online free in the US on FuboTV]
Rangers came close to missing out on the big final during the quarter-finals as they won 1-0 against Dundee in what was a tight game, and during the semi-finals they won another tight extra-time game against Aberdeen 2-1.
Celtic had a relatively easy game during the quarter-finals and semi-finals, they won a 4-0 game against Motherwell and the semi-finals 2-0 against Kilmarnock.
Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
Rangers and Celtic play for the 2022-2023 Scottish League Cup Final on Sunday, February 26 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM February 27
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 AM
Iran: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM February 27
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM
Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: Sport1 +
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: 5Sport
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport Fight
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 +
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network