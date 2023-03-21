After the Spanish derby ended in a Barcelona victory to make sure things cooled off, Barcelona and Real Madrid players were “separated” as they came together with the Spanish national team.

What happens in LaLiga doesn’t necessarily stay in LaLiga, just ask the players of Real Madrid and Barcelona on the Spanish national team. After Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, the Catalan giants continue their firm grip on top of the LaLiga standings.

When it comes to Spain, who called up 26 players for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Norway and Scotland on 25 March 2023 and 28 March 2023, it was a matter of making sure tensions of the derby did not spill over to the national side.

According to Spanish sports show El Chiringuito, New Spain manager Luis de la Fuente wanted to keep things peaceful and had the squad’s Real Madrid players and Barcelona players train separately.

Real Madrid players train separately from Barcelona players with Spanish national team

El Chiringuito reported that Barcelona stars Gavi and Alejandro Balde were on one scrimmage while Real Madrid stars Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Dani Ceballos were on another.

It was stated that the Real Madrid players were not happy with Gavi’s antics during the Spanish derby and that it was best to avoid any further issues between everyone. Real Madrid and Barcelona account for 5 of the 26 players in De la Fuente’s roster.