Real Madrid has had enough of Barcelona's attacks. After being called the favorites of the regime, the Merengues responded to the Blaugranas with a shocking video. Is this the start of a new war?

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona has a new episode. The Blaugranas, through their president Joan Laporta, called the Merengues 'the favorites of the regime', which led to their response with a shocking video.

This Monday, Joan Laporta decided to talk to the media about the Negreira case. FC Barcelona's president went off with Real Madrid over it, calling them the 'favorites' of the dictatorship led by Francisco Franco.

However, the Merengues didn't hesitate to give a quick answer to those accusations. On social media, the team uploaded a shocking video in response and it may have started a new war against their biggest rivals.

Real Madrid responds to Barcelona's attacks with a shocking video

The Negreira case is giving FC Barclona a headache. The club is being accused of being favoured by referees as they paid 7.3 million euros were paid to the company of José María Enríquez Negreira, former head of LaLiga's referee committee.

This Monday, Joan Laporta finally spoke about it. The president is not happy with how media is treating the club, but he also took advantage of the moment to throw a shade to Real Madrid.

“I would like to comment on the appearance of a club that has taken part in the case and that says that it feels harmed sportingly. A club, Real Madrid which has historically been favored by arbitration decisions. Historically and currently. A team that has been considered the team of the regime of the day due to its proximity to the power of the day.”

A few hours later, Real Madrid responded to Laporta's comments. The team uploaded a video to social media, saying that they didn't win a single league title during 14 years of Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

"Which was the team of the regime? Camp Nou was inaugurated by Franco's general minister, Jose Solis Ruiz," it is mentioned on the video, followed by some images of that moment.

The video ends with that same question again. Franco's dictatorship started in 1936 with the Spanish Civil War and ended in 1975 with his death. During that time, FC Barcelona won eight league titles, while Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 14 seasons.