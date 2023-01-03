Real Oviedo will host Atletico Madrid at Nuevo Carlos Tartiere stadium in the third round of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

There were a lot of struggles for Atletico Madrid in the first half of the season. They are fourth in La Liga, but they were disappointing in the Champions League. Finishing in the last place of the group means the league and this Copa del Rey are their only goals. The Colchoneros at least had an easy return to the competition following the break by defeating Elche 2-0.

On the other end will be Real Oviedo as the logical underdog of this match. They are in the second division of Spain, so taking down the club from Madrid would be a surprise. Their level has them in the 13th spot after 21 matchdays, although they improved lately. There is just one loss in their last eight games against teams from the same tournament including their recent Copa del Rey match.

Real Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid will visit Real Oviedo at Nuevo Carlos Tartiere stadium in the third round of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey this Wednesday, January 4.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (January 5)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (January 5)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (January 5)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (January 5)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (January 5)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (January 5)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Real Oviedo vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

France: L'Equipe Web

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV España

Switzerland: TDP

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Uganda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

United States: ESPN+