Rennes will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at Roazhon Park in Rennes on the 19th matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 72nd league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Stade Rennais have celebrated a victory 20 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 11, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Parisiens in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Rennes probable lineup

The Rennes combo of Omari and Bourigeaud will be out in action for the next match against the champions due to suspensions they received for receiving red cards in the previous game against Clermont. In the latter's stead, the Croatian playmaker Lovro Majer could start.

Xeka's injury has caused concern that he may miss a significant amount of time, maybe weeks. In his place, Flavien Tait and Lesley Ugochukwu, both aged 18, have been thrust into the engine room. With Terrier (ACL injury) out of the game as well, Kalimuendo has a chance to shine against his old team.

Rennes probable XI:

Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Theate, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Tait; Doku, Kalimuendo, Gouiri.

PSG probable lineup

Paris Saint-Germain have just gotten Kylian Mbappe back from a vacation in New York alongside Achraf Hakimi, who was unavailable against Angers due to suspension. Galtier is also optimistic about the return of Renato Sanches for Sunday's encounter, while Marco Verratti's will require additional evaluation.

The rehabilitation processes for Presnel Kimpembe's Achilles and Nuno Mendes' thigh injuries are ongoing. The trio of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar should be together for the first time since the World Cup on Sunday.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.