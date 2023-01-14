Paris Saint-Germain will visit Rennes for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Rennes will play against Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

There will be an interesting duel in this Matchday 19 of Ligue 1. On the one hand there will be Rennes, teams whose main goal is to be among the first three places in order to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. At the moment they are fourth with 34 points, 8 below Marseille, whom they are trying to overcome.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are the current championship leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, who want to make their favoritism prevail. The Paris team is bound to win since their pursuers Lens won against Auxerre and, if they lose, the difference would be only 3 points.

Rennes vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Rennes and PSG will face each other for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, January 19 at the Roazhon Park in Rennes, France.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 16)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 16)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 16)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 16)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 16)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 16)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 16)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 16)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 16)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Rennes vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canda, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: direktesport

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS

