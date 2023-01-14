Rennes will play against Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
There will be an interesting duel in this Matchday 19 of Ligue 1. On the one hand there will be Rennes, teams whose main goal is to be among the first three places in order to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. At the moment they are fourth with 34 points, 8 below Marseille, whom they are trying to overcome.
They will not have it easy since their rivals are the current championship leaders, Paris Saint-Germain, who want to make their favoritism prevail. The Paris team is bound to win since their pursuers Lens won against Auxerre and, if they lose, the difference would be only 3 points.
Rennes vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Rennes and PSG will face each other for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, January 19 at the Roazhon Park in Rennes, France.
Rennes vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
