Kylian Mbappe might not be happy with Messi at PSG. Read here to check out why and which big club in Europe could take a chance on him.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, thousands of fans wondered how was going to be the relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Considering Argentina won the final against France, crowning yet again Messi as the best in the planet, PSG would have a very complicated internal situation.

Though the first weeks had been calm, thanks to Messi going on vacation and then Mbappe doing the same, the scandal might be finally ready to explode. In fact, this story is not only about the two greatest stars of PSG. There could be a third and very important actor.

So, a new chapter in the novel between PSG, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi seems to be underway. Read here to find out all the details and why Mbappe could be ready to sign with another powerhouse in Europe.

Will Kylian Mbappe sign with Real Madrid?

According to a report from Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, Kylian Mbappe hasn't forgotten Real Madrid and the Spanish club could be on that same page. The information points out that Mbappe is angry because of the special treatment PSG give to players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar. Even though Mbappe signed a contract extension until 2025, he has a clause to leave out in 2024. So, in practical terms, the French star might become a free agent, again, just in a few months.

The Athletic affirms that one of the first problems for Kylian Mbappe with PSG is that he constantly asked for a center forward '9' to be signed. That's because he doesn’t want to play in that position. For example, with France, Olivier Giroud had that role in the World Cup and Mbappe was winger. Last summer, Mbappe wanted Robert Lewandowski, but the club went for Lionel Messi. In fact, Aurelien Tchouameni was also a priority for Mbappe. The 22-year old midfielder signed with Real Madrid. At the same time, another tough conflict is his current relationship with Neymar.

In this scenario, the door could be open for Real Madrid. The Spanish club already made him a huge offer in May of 2022. However, Mbappe stunned Florentino Perez. An inside source for The Athletic at PSG stated that Real Madrid is the only option for the French star to leave Paris. In the report, Mario Cortegana emphasizes that many people in PSG believe Kylian Mbappe is set to play for Real Madrid in 2024.