Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 5-2 to win Spanish Super Cup: Funniest memes and reactions

Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup after thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 in the final, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City. It’s their second big win against Los Blancos, after also defeating them 4-0 back in October in LaLiga.

Despite the fact that Mbappe scored the first goal of the match, Hansi Flick’s men didn’t take long to make a comeback with goals by Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde in the first half.

In the second half, the Blaugranas kept going with the frenetic rhythm, with Raphinha scoring his second goal of the night after another great mistake by Aurelien Tchouameni, who didn’t have a good night.

However, not everything was perfect for Barcelona. Wojciech Szczesny saw the red card for tackling Mbappe, when the French star was dangerously entering the goal. After that, Rodrygo scored the second goal with a great free kick.

With the victory, Barcelona won their first title of the season, while also preventing Real Madrid from being able to win all the titles they were competing for this season. Madrid clinched the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

Fans slam Carlo Ancelotti for losing twice against Barcelona this season

Amid the heated reaction from Real Madrid fans on social media, many fans criticized Carlo Ancelotti, especially due to his insistence in lining up Tchouameni as center-back. Meanwhile, Barcelona fans are ecstatic for another dominant win over their bitter rivals.

