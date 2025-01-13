NBA News: Draymond Green reveals the surprising reason behind his explosive reactions during Warriors games

Draymond Green has long been recognized as a cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, forming a legendary trio alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. However, Green’s intensity on the court has also earned him a reputation for aggressive behavior, leading to multiple suspensions over the years—most notably during last NBA season, when he faced one of the highest suspension counts of his career. Recently, Green spoke candidly about the driving force behind his actions.

In an interview with ESPN, Green revealed that his emotions during games, fueled by adrenaline and a deep-seated hatred for losing, often push him toward the edge. “I hate losing,” Green told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “If I’m losing, you’re going to ratchet up everything that you have in order to change that. With that comes high emotion. With that comes an engagement that honestly isn’t quite welcome in this league. And so it’s a challenge. I just got to understand that [pushing the line] can’t be the way, that my teammates need me out there.”

When asked how the Warriors can regain their competitive edge, Green jokingly replied, “F—ing everybody up! No, I’m just playing. It’s just about really being in the mix … causing havoc, creating turnovers. When things go wrong, who’s going to be there to stop the [negative] body language from [becoming contagious]? Having that edge.”

Green’s history with Gobert and Nurkic

Two players who have often been on the receiving end of Green‘s physical play are Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns. Despite their contentious on-court battles, Green shared that his approach has shifted in recent times.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns

Speaking to ESPN, Green explained that while his competitive spirit remains intact, he has learned to channel it more productively. “I’m a really, really, really nice guy,” he said with a smirk. “But I’ll fight you tooth and nail until the end.” Reflecting on past incidents with Nurkic and Gobert, Green acknowledged a transformation in his mindset.

“Things are totally different,” Green said. “I’m different.” While he admitted there’s still some trash talk and mind games involved, Green noted that this season hasn’t seen the same chaos as last year when his fiery temper led to an indefinite suspension.

A softer side to Draymond?

Green’s evolution on the court could signal a positive change—not only for himself but also for the Warriors as they seek consistency in their performance. The modern NBA, with its heightened focus on sportsmanship and controlled aggression, might require a less combative version of Green. Still, fans of the league will always crave the intensity and passion that make matchups like Green vs. Gobert or Green vs. Nurkic unforgettable. After all, basketball remains a contact sport at its core—one that thrives on its combination of competition and entertainment.