Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade claimed Michael Jordan will be forgotten: ‘The game moves forward’

When discussing the NBA’s history, names like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kobe Bryant often dominate the conversation. Yet, Dwyane Wade has etched his name into the league’s storied past, particularly through his legendary career with the Miami Heat.

The shooting guard, known for his incredible on-court achievements, spent the majority of his career in Miami, where he cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time. Wade’s illustrious career includes three NBA championships, many of which came as part of the iconic “Big Three” alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Later in his career, Wade fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing for his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, before briefly reuniting with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2019, he retired as a Heat player, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

Wade’s accolades include 13 NBA All-Star selections, the 2009 scoring title, the 2006 Finals MVP award, and holding the title of the Miami Heat’s all-time leading scorer. In recognition of his impact, the Heat retired his No. 3 jersey and unveiled a statue in his honor outside Kaseya Center in 2024.

A statue of Dwyane Wade, the first in Heat history outside of the Kaseya Center, was unveiled on October the 27th, honoring his “this is my house” celebration. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

However, long before that celebration, Wade made waves in 2022 with a controversial statement about NBA history. Speaking on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Wade suggested that future generations might one day overlook the greatness of Michael Jordan.

“I watch players play the game, and I’m like, ‘I thought I was good.’ They’re way better than me,” Wade said. “The game continues to keep moving forward, so we’re going to continue to see things we’ve never seen before”.

He then directly addressed Jordan’s potential slide into obscurity among younger fans: “We’re not going to be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs. Now, it’s going to be the younger generation, and they’re going to forget about Jordan the way we forget about Kareem”.

For Wade, Jordan is still the greatest of all time

Despite his controversial comments, Wade has always maintained that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history. While Wade shared nearly a decade on the court with LeBron James, he credits Jordan as his ultimate inspiration for picking up a basketball.

“There was a moment when Jordan came in, and that’s the reason I played basketball,” Wade said during the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. “We’re in a hallway, the guards, we’re talking before we go out, and Mike creeps in. And Mike gave me some love, and every time, I don’t care. I was with the Jordan Brand”.

Wade reflected on the honor of being linked to Jordan’s legacy: “As a young kid growing up, wanting to be one of the greatest to play the game, I got the chance to put on that jacket and be next to my favorite player, the greatest to ever play,” Wade concluded.

Wade’s perspective showcases a deep respect for Jordan’s impact while recognizing the inevitability of time and how the game’s evolution will shape future conversations about basketball’s greatest legends.