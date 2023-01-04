Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages.

It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo said that he was moving to the Middle East since he had "won everything" in Europe. His yearly pay at Al Nassr would reportedly be more than €200 million.

In addition, the 37-year-old veteran said that he has been courted by other teams from all around the world. Although Portugal didn't play very well in Qatar 2022, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set a record by scoring in his fifth World Cup.

After saying he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United to Piers Morgan of TalkTV, he publicly severed ties with the English club. In the interview, Ronaldo voiced his apprehension about rejoining the team and his dislike for the manager Erik ten Hag.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Possible friendly clash in January 2023?

There has been much speculation in the soccer world that Ronaldo's relocation to Saudi Arabia after Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph finally settles the debate over which one of them is the greatest player of all time. More than a decade ago, when both were playing in L Liga for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi was legendary.

Despite the fact that the Argentine is still in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese has a new exotic new club, they look set to square off in a friendly matchup for perhaps, one final time. After two years of planning, the French champions will play a friendly match against a squad comprised of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the top two teams in the Arab league.

The spread of Covid-19 has so far prevented this contest from taking place. Nonetheless, beIN SPORTS correspondent and journalist, Achraf Ben Ayad has claimed that the friendly encounter may go forward on January 19; this timing couldn't be better, since it would give us a chance to observe a final presentation of Messi vs Ronaldo.