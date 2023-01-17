Argentina’s success at Qatar 2022 has significantly increased their talents’ stock, and according to reports, Real Madrid could be next in line for one of their youngsters.

After years of wait, Argentina finally got back to the promised land. By leading his country to their third World Cup success, Lionel Messi not only accomplished a lifelong dream but also made his nation a respected team again.

La Albiceleste, who had made their way to Qatar 2022 in great fashion, proved their doubters wrong by making all the way to the final, where they beat Kylian Mbappe’s France. After a poor debut, many predicted Argentina to disappoint.

However, the often underrated team proved to have what it takes to bring home the coveted trophy. Now that Argentina caught everyone’s eyes, Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on one of their youngsters.

Report: Real Madrid keep tabs on Alejandro Garnacho

Though he didn’t make Argentina’s final World Cup roster, Alejandro Garnacho’s stock has significantly increased in the last few months. The 18-year-old has already made 17 appearances for Manchester United, emerging as one of the most promising talents in world soccer.

With only 18 months left in his contract, the Red Devils have reportedly offered him a new contract worth nearly $25,000 a week, according to The Independent, via Sport Bible.

Garnacho, who is said to be making around $8,500 a week, would be looking for a better offer. His agents have reportedly stalled contract talks with United, seeking a bigger deal for his client.

Real Madrid would be among the European giants that have Garnacho on their radar, along with Juventus and Chelsea. Garnacho was born in Spain to an Argentine mother and a Spanish father, which is why he’s eligible for both countries. Argentina seem to be leading the race, as they already called him up before the World Cup. However, he can still change his mind.