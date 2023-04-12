Bayern Munich are almost out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 with Manchester City. Things got even worse in the locker room.

Bayern Munich thought Thomas Tuchel was the answer to face the most imporant stretch of the season. However, after sacking Julian Nagelsmann, they're out of the DFB Pokal thanks to Freiburg and have an uphill battle against Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel surprised thousands of fans by leaving on the bench star players such as Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane. The starting lineup on attack to face Manchester City had Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane. It didn't work out.

So, after the 3-0 loss at Etihad Stadium against Manchester City and Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich got another problem. This time, it happened off the field. Read here to find out the latest report about a fight between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane in the locker room.

Sadio Mane hits Leroy Sane after Bayern's loss against Manchester City

According to a report from Bild, Leroy Sane had a big discussion with Sadio Mane after a play in the second half during the Champions League's game against Manchester City. Sane blamed the star from Senegal for what occurred on the pitch and, as a consequence, everything exploded.

Sadio Mane wasn't happy after the complaint and, inside the locker room, the striker decided to hit Leroy Sane in the mouth. Sane tried to answer, but eventually he was stopped by his teammates. Though there's not an official version from the club or the players, the report from Bild is a scandal worldwide.

Next Saturday, Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim as part of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Then, on April 19, the German club will host Manchester City in the second leg of the quarterfinals at the Champions League. No one knows for sure what will be the impact of this new controversy.