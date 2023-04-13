The Rudi Garcia era is over at Al Nassr and the Saudi club is now looking for replacements.

Rudi Garcia leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, two major candidates to take over

Al Nassr and Rudi Garcia have parted ways by mutual consent. That is what the club announced after it had been rumored that Garcia was going to leave the club after their clash with rivals Al-Hilal had he lost according to some reports.

Noticing the tense situation between the heads of the club and a rumored rift with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rudi Garcia and Al Nassr decided to terminate their working relationship. Garcia leaves having won 18 games in 26 matches but winning no titles.

So, who does Al Nassr have in mind to take over for their recently departed manager? According to TyC Sports the names consists of José Mourinho and Marcelo Gallardo.

Who may be the next Al Nassr manager?

The biggest name is José Mourinho who currently coaches Roma in Serie A and has a contract until 2024. The TyC Sports report claims Al Nassr is willing to offer the Special One, $100 million for two seasons.

Argentine Marcelo Gallardo left River Plate this year, after coaching the team for 8 seasons and winning an astonishing 14 championships, including two Copa Libertadores titles. Gallardo is looking for a challenge in Europe, but he has coached the Saudi All-star’s recently and could be swayed to go to Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr has fellow Argentines Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez and keeper Agustín Rossi and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.