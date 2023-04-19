Sporting CP will receive Juventus at Estádio José Alvalade in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Learn more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The second leg of the 2022-2023 Europa League will have Sporting CP clashing with Juventus at Estádio José Alvalade. This series is led by the Italians after a 1-0 win. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Sporting CP had a very inconsistent season particularly in their league. The Primeira Liga has them standing only fourth, but they have been better in this tournament. For the Portuguese it is a great opportunity to make history again after eliminating Arsenal in England in the previous round.

Juventus have this competition as their priority following the 15-point deduction they suffered. They are just seventh in Serie A, although their results would put them in the third place if they wouldn’t have been sanctioned. The motivation to defend their home victory will be huge since winning this tournament is their best chance to be in the next Champions League.

Sporting CP vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Sporting CP will meet Juventus at Estádio José Alvalade in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, April 20.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (April 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (April 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (April 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: RMC Sport 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: Premier Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Cuatro, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, RTL+, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, ViX