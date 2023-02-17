Joseph Watts, 35, became an infamous figure in the Premier League in January, when the Spurs supporter ran to the front of the stands and kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back. The incident was immediately showcased on social media and images of Watts hiding his face and running back to his seat circulated the globe.

Tottenham were quick to point out that once the fan was identified that fan would see himself banned from the stadium. In regard to his criminal charges of assault, Watts showed up in court with not much of a defense for his actions.

Watts would admit his guilt and accept the charge of assault by beating. Watts also admitted he threw four coins during the match with the intent to hit opposing players.

Aaron Ramsdale statement following getting kicked in the back

Joseph Watts admitted that he was drunk during the game and that led to his disgraceful actions. Aaron Ramsdale on the other hand stated at the time:

'It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened.

'It is a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room´ the Arsenal netminder stated.

The English FA stated at the time, 'We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

'This is wholly unacceptable behavior, and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.'