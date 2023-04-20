The supercomputer is at it again, this time running out the percentages of who will win this season’s UEFA Champions League.

BETSiE the supercomputer predictor that has analyzed data and given predictions for the Premier League and FIFA World Cup has done it again, this time for the final four teams of the UEFA Champions League.

BETSiE was “built” by betting company Bettingexpert, and the computer takes into account results, xG and pre-season expectations when calculating its final results.

Now it’s the UEFA Champions League’s turn and here are the results that BETSiE pulled for the final four teams.

BETSiE predicts UEFA Champions League

BETSiE predicted the winner would be Manchester City with 50.25% total chances, followed by Real Madrid with 22.57%, third is Inter Milan at 14.65% and last goes to AC Milan at 12.53%.

When it comes to reaching the final the order has Inter Milan team facing City. City has 65.75%, Inter Milan 54.22%, Real Madrid 34.25%, and AC Milan 45.78%.