Tigres UANL will face Juarez for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tigres UANL will play against Juarez this Tuesday, February 14 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Duel between two teams looking to fight at the top of the standings. On the one hand there will be Tigres UANL, who are in second place only one point below Monterrey. Of course, they want to surpass them to become the sole leaders of the Clausura and for them they will need the 3 points.

On the Juarez side, with 9 points they are in 6th position, with the same points as Toluca (although worse goal difference) and 1 less than America, the last ones that would be entering the qualification zone for the quarterfinals. A victory would be important to fight for the first 4 places.

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:05 PM

El Salvador: 7:05 PM

Guatemala: 7:05 PM

Honduras: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Nicaragua: 7:05 PM

Panama: 8:05 PM

USA: 8:05 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, VIX+, Sky HD, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

