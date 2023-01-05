Tijuana will play against Cruz Azul in what will be the Matchday 1 f the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Tijuana will receive Cruz Azul in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

A new Liga MX tournament begins and the hopes and illusions of all the teams that will try to reach the top of Mexican soccer this year are renewed. From the Caliente Stadium in Baja California, the locals will make their debut against Cruz Azul in a duel that promises to be intense.

Tijuana did not have a good performance in the Apertura 2022, being in 15th position and not even reaching the Requalification. Cruz Azul did not have a great performance last tournament either, but what was done in the last Copa por Mexico (champions) by the "Celestes" invites the illusion.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Date

This game for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Tijuana and Cruz Azul will be played at the Caliente Stadium this Sunday, January 7 at 10:10 PM (ET).

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul

This Matchday 1 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Tijuana and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.

