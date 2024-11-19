Where to watch Brazil vs Uruguay live for free in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil will receive Uruguay in a Matchday 12 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

Brazil will face off against Uruguay on Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Brazil vs Uruguay online FREE in the US on Fubo]

This matchup is set to be the highlight of Matchday 12 in the Conmebol Qualifiers, featuring two of South America’s most storied teams. Brazil, coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Venezuela, are looking to secure three crucial points to climb the standings.

However, the Verdeamarelha face a tough challenge against Uruguay, who arrive with confidence after a hard-fought home victory over Colombia. With momentum from that win, Uruguay will head to Brazil aiming to replicate their strong performance in what promises to be one of the most thrilling clashes of the qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Brazil vs Uruguay match be played?

Brazil take on Uruguay this Tuesday, November 19, for Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Brazil vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:45 PM

CT: 6:45 PM

MT: 5:45 PM

PT: 4:45 PM

see also Lionel Messi loses two key teammates ahead of Argentina’s game vs Peru in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay in the USA

The Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Brazil and Uruguay will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo (free trial). Other options: Universo, DirecTV Stream, ViX.