Tijuana will host Tigres UANL today at Estadio Caliente on Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read along to know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Tijuana vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country today

On Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Tijuana will battle with Tigres UANL today at Estadio Caliente. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on fuboTV (free trial).

Tijuana doesn’t appear as one of the candidates this year. Although the season have just begun, their performances haven’t been decent at least when it comes to the results. They are one of the teams that have not won a game yet, so they will try to do so at home.

But Tigres UANL do look like a top contender to the title for all the players they have. So far they proved that by being the leaders in the standings with two victories in their two matchups. They have been particularly unstoppable on attack specially beating 4-1 last season’s champion Pachuca on Sunday.

Tijuana vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time

Tijuana will clash with Tigres UANL at Estadio Caliente on Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Friday, January 20.

Mexico: 9:10 PM

Puerto Rico: 11:10 PM

United States: 10:10 PM (ET)

Tijuana vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

Puerto Rico: ESPN Deportes

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes