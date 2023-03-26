Once again, Tottenham are living a very complicated season. Now, Antonio Conte and the Spurs just made an incredible decision.

Tottenham are in the middle of another disappointing season with no trophies to fight for. The Spurs were eliminated by AC Milan in the Round of 16 at the Champions League, Sheffield United pulled a major upset knocking them out in the FA Cup and they're currently in fourth place of the Premier League twenty points away from leaders, Arsenal.

However, even with this scenario, there's still a lot at stake for the Spurs. As fourth place in the 2022-2023 Premier League, Tottenham must keep that spot in order to guarantee a ticket for next season's Champions League. It's gonna be a race all the way to the last minute against rivals like Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool.

So, during the pause at the Premier League thanks to the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifers, Tottenham have made a shocking decision about Antonio Conte and his future with the club. Read here to find out if he stays or he goes from Spurs.

Antonio Conte sacked from Tottenham

On a Sunday night, when no one expected such a big move, Tottenham confirmed Antonio Conte is out. The Italian coach arrived on November of 2021 and led the Spurs to the Champions League for the first time in three years. However, a club with such a big investment still had no trophies to show for.

"We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Cristian Stellini will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season qith Ryan Mason as his assistant. A huge decision to find a new leader is expected during the summer. Antonio Conte coached 76 games at Tottenham with 41 wins, 12 ties and 23 losses. That's a 53.9 win-percentage.