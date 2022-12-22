Neymar was crushed after Croatia eliminated Brazil from the 2022 World Cup in the quarterfinals, dashing his hopes of playing in the tournament's championship game. While he was featuring in Qatar, a major Premier League club reached out to his agents.

Neymar saw his dream of reaching the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final end in heartbreak when they were eliminated by Croatia in the Quarter-Finals. Despite the forward's best efforts in extra time, Bruno Petkovic scored an equalizer to send the game to penalties. The Chequered One's 4-2 win on penalty kicks was the difference in the match.

It was difficult to comfort Neymar when the Selecao's hopes of winning a record sixth World Cup were dashed. The Paris Saint-Germain striker couldn't hold back the emotions as he said farewell to the supporters who had traveled in large numbers to Qatar to cheer for their team at the World Cup. Others on the squad also attempted to comfort him but to no avail.

By 2026, it would have been 24 years since Brazil last won the World Cup, meaning they still have at least four years to wait before they can claim their sixth championship. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has now returned to France in the hopes of improving his fortunes in 2023, while his future is up in the air.

Chelsea approached Neymar's entourage at World Cup in Qatar

There were reports throughout the summer that Neymar would be leaving PSG, but nothing came of it. As his career winds down, it would not be shocking to see the ace sign with a Premier League club sometimes soon.

In fact, While in Qatar for the World Cup, Chelsea allegedly contacted Neymar's entourage. The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly met with various soccer agents and representatives in Qatar in an effort to network with key figures in the transfer market.

English journalist Simon Phillips claims that Boehly even spoke with the agents of the Parisians' star. The conversation's details were plainly unknown, but it could be fascinating to see it unfold.

As Armando Broja's season-ending injury leaves the Premier League side in need of a striker, they may seek Neymar in January, although his high salary would be a major deterrent. Pini Zahavi has already worked with the Brazilian ace, and Chelsea's own solid contacts with the agency might help their cause.