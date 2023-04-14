According to various reports Barcelona will be looking to loan or sell the wing back in the summer.

The 2022 World Cup was supposed to lift the value of various members of the USMNT, especially on the out’s Sergiño Dest, who played very well in all four of the team’s games in Qatar.

Since then, it has been all downhill, the former Ajax and Barcelona wing back has played no role on loan to AC Milan, playing in only 14 matches across all competitions this season.

A worrying trend for Dest who was slated to be one of the best USMNT players due to his club situation and skill on the ball. Dest has been criticized now twice, in Spain and Italy, for his lack of marking skills despite his raw talent.

Sergiño Dest in club limbo

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, Dest will not be returning to Barcelona either, rather needing a new home, his third in four years. "I’m told Barca will look for another club. I don’t see him staying at Barcelona, it could be a loan, it could be a permanent transfer. But for Sergino Dest, it will be another busy summer."

That is what Romano reported, since he left Ajax in 2020, Dest played many criticized games at Barcelona (72) and his loan to AC Milan has not panned out. Dest could still be on many teams wish list but a move to big club now seems unlikely.