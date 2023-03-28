According to Marlon Irlbacher a Bundesliga team is scouting the USMNT striker, with limited minutes on the national team a move looks likely.

For Brandon Vázquez the time for a move might be now, like right now, last season the FC Cincinnati striker had a career year netting 19 goals in 36 matches. That has cooled off in 2023, with Vázquez having only 1 goal in 5 MLS matches this season.

Over the weekend, Vázquez scored his first goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Nashville away from home. The win kept FC Cincinnati undefeated at the start of the 2023 season and finally got Vázquez going all while a scout of a Bundesliga team was on hand to watch him.

Marlon Irlbacher reported that Vázquez is being scouted by Borussia Mönchengladbach, home of fellow USMNT defender Joe Scally. A move to Europe would be a must for Brandon Vázquez as the striker position is still up for grabs but a lot of the attention might go to players in Europe.

Brandon Vázquez to Borussia Mönchengladbach?

How much would a transfer for Brandon Vázquez come out to is still up in the air with market experts stating it will be between $8- 12 million. Brandon Vázquez is not currently a major component of the USMNT, being left off of the recent batch of games for the U.S.

The striker position for the USMNT is still up for contention but the list of names is what could be keeping Brandon Vázquez off the team. Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, Haji Wright, Josh Sargent, Jesús Ferreira, and the possible arrival of Folarin Balogun to the program, means there is a lot of competition for 2-3 spots on the roster.

Ricardo Pepi, based on his recent games for the USMNT and his form in the Netherlands, seems to be the go-to striker for the U.S., which makes a move to the competitive Bundesliga a good challenge for Brandon Vázquez.