USMNT take on Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT and Grenada meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The home team is ready for their first game in the group stage as big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

USMNT have everything ready to play in the new edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, they are the defending champions and it is very likely that they will win the title again. Before this game the USMNT played two friendly games, a win against Marocco 3-0 and a draw against Uruguay 0-0.

Grenada have a big favorite in front, the team is in the second spot of the standings with a draw and a loss. But in 2022 things are negative for Grenada with three losses and a draw against Gibraltar 0-0. Their most recent game was a loss against El Salvador 1-3.

USMNT vs Grenada : Date

USMNT and Grenada play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday, June 10 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The home team has everything going for them to win this game, plus this is the perfect opportunity for the manager to test new players.

USMNT vs Grenada : Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Grenada at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, USMNT and Grenada at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Friday, June 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ESPN+

