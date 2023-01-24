USMNT play against Serbia at this 2023 International Friendly game. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

USMNT and Serbia meet in a 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on January 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win the first game of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly potential lineups.

The USMNT want to rebuild their record after a disappointing debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But the good news is that they are one of the big favorites within the North American and Central American region.

Serbia have good players but that was not enough to win during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they lost two games against Brazil and Switzerland and the only good result for Serbia was a 3-3 draw against Cameroon.

USMNT probable lineup

The USMNT lost one game during the 2022 World Cup, but they had a good overall record with two draws and a 1-0 win against Iran.

Most of the top USMNT players play in Europe, they have the right players to win another local tournament.

This is the likely USMNT’s lineup for this game: M. Turner, T. Ream, W. Zimmerman, A. Robinson, S. Dest, T. Adams, C. Pulišić, W. McKennie, Y. Musah, T. Weah , J. Ferreira.

Serbia probable lineup

Serbia are known as a squad with a tough defense and willing to withstand any type of attack against two or more forwards, but during the World Cup they were not as efficient as expected.

Within Serbia's squad is Vlahovic one of the best forwards in Europe, he plays for Juventus and he is lethal in Serie A.

This is the likely Serbia’s lineup for this game: V. Milinković-Savić, M. Veljković, N. Milenković, S. Pavlović, F. Kostić, S. Lukić, S. Milinković-Savić, D. Tadić , A. Mitrović, A. Živković, D. Vlahović.