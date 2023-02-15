The United States will play against Canada at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 7:00 PM (ET) in Matchday 1 of the SheBelieves Cup 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Women’s International soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 27th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Canada have one win to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw.
Their last duel took place on July 19, 2022, when the Stars and Stripes won 1-0 the Reds in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.
USWNT vs Canada: Kick-off Time
Canada: 7:00 PM (ET)
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
USWNT vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO