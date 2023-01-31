In a major archaeological discovery that may involve the oldest and most complete mummy ever found in Egypt, it was also discovered a tomb for a priest that's believed to have been named Messi.

Since he's one of the best players of all time and recently won the World Cup with Argentina, it's not a surprise to see Lionel Messi make the headlines. However, no one expected him to be related to an archaeological discovery.

Believe it or not, it's happening. An expedition carried by Egyptian archaeologists along with Supreme Council of Antiquities at Gisr el-Mudir, Saqqara, resulted in unprecedented discoveries dating to Dynasty 5 and 6 of the Old Kingdom.

While finding a group of tombs, including the oldest and most complete Egyptian mummy ever discovered — believed to have been placed there 4300 years ago — the expedition found objects related to Messi.

Egyptian archaeologists find mummy believed to be called Messi

While the expedition found different objects and many tombs that included the oldest mummy ever found to date, the discovery related to the Argentine soccer star took much of the limelight.

How does Messi have anything to do with this? Well, his name appeared in the same area where the archaeologists found a tomb for a priest which contained nine statues.

"The owner of this tomb might be a name called Messi, based on a false door that was found near the statues," wrote renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass on Instagram.