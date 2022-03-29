United Arab Emirates take on South Korea at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

United Arab Emirates vs South Korea: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

United Arab Emirates and South Korea meet in the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. Must win game for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial

The battle continues for United Arab Emirates, they need to win this game at all costs to stay strong in the 3th sport and advance to the fourth round of the AFC qualifiers. The team has a negative record with 2-3-4 and 9 points.

South Korea were dominant in the Third Round with 7-2-0 overall and 23 points, only two teams had such dominant records in the AFC qualifiers, the others being the Iranians with 22 points and 7-1-1.

United Arab Emirates vs South Korea: Date

United Arab Emirates and South Korea play for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Tuesday, March 29 at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. The home team must play the same way they did against the visitors on November 11, 2021, they lost that game 0-1 but the defensive strategy was effective.

United Arab Emirates vs South Korea: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch United Arab Emirates vs South Korea at the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, United Arab Emirates and South Korea at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, March 29, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+

