Lionel Messi capped off a great play early in PSG's friendly against the Riyadh All-Star XI to put his team in front against Cristiano Ronaldo's side. Check out here the video of his goal.

Only a few minutes into the game, Paris Saint-Germain's superstars came up with a moment of brilliance to take the lead against the Riyadh All Star team. Lionel Messi combined with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after four minutes to finish off a great play.

This may not be the most important game for PSG this season, but it is quite attractive for the soccer community since Cristiano Ronaldo is facing Messi perhaps for the last time in his career.

The Portuguese star left Europe after a long time to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, which suggests his time in the Old Continent is part of the past. Either way, his first game since leaving Man Utd is not going great.

Video: Messi combines with Neymar, Mbappe to score vs. Ronaldo's side

