Victoria Guimaraes and Porto will face against each other at the Afonso Henriques Stadium in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Porto is one of the teams still fighting for the championship. They were able to take advantage of Benfica's draw against Sporting CP. With their 4-1 victory against Famalicao, they were able to get closer to the top positions and now the difference is only 5 points. They are also 1 behind Braga in the fight for the positions of the Champions League group stage.
Their rivals will be Victoria Guimaraes, who are coming off a painful defeat against Vicente Gil (the team fighting for relegation) for Matchday 16. At the moment they are 6th with 24 points, 3 less than Casa Pia, the last ones who are qualifying for an international cup. Of course, that is the goal of the "Vimaranenses" team.
Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Vitoria Guimaraes will face Porto for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga this Saturday, January 21 at the Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (January 21)
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (January 21)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 9:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Costa Rica: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Ecuador: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:00 AM (January 21)
Indonesia: 4:30 AM (January 21)
Iran: 12:00 AM (January 21)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 11:30 PM
Italy: 10:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Japan: 5:30 AM (January 21)
Kenya: 11:30 PM
Malaysia: 4:30 AM (January 21)
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM (January 21)
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Qatar: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Senegal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM (January 19)
South Africa: 10:30 PM
South Korea: 5:30 AM (January 19)
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
Tanzania: 11:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:30 PM
Tunisia: 9:30 PM
Uganda: 11:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball
Israel: Sport 3
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Docu
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV+, Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 13, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Tanzania: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Uganda: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK
USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV