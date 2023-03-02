Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League will have Al-Nassr battling with Al-Batin. The game will be played at Mrsool Park. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Al-Nassr have been on a great run lately with 16 games in a row without losing. Their performances were very dominant, including three consecutive wins led by an unstoppable Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick in the first half against Damac last Saturday, but also scored four goals in one match two weeks ago.
Al-Batin stand on the opposite end than their rivals. They have been the worst team of the season so far sitting last by a wide margin. Their record accounts for only one triumph in 18 matchdays, although at least that one came on their most recent appearance.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin: Kick-Off Time
Al-Nassr will go up against Al-Batin at Mrsool Park on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League this Friday, March 3.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (March 4)
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 01:30 AM (March 4)
Italy: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: 10 Play
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
Italy: SportItalia
Mexico: Marca Claro
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1, DAZN, sportdigital