The leader of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr will host Al-Batin at Mrsool Park on Matchday 19. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League will have Al-Nassr battling with Al-Batin. The game will be played at Mrsool Park. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al-Nassr have been on a great run lately with 16 games in a row without losing. Their performances were very dominant, including three consecutive wins led by an unstoppable Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick in the first half against Damac last Saturday, but also scored four goals in one match two weeks ago.

Al-Batin stand on the opposite end than their rivals. They have been the worst team of the season so far sitting last by a wide margin. Their record accounts for only one triumph in 18 matchdays, although at least that one came on their most recent appearance.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin: Kick-Off Time

Al-Nassr will go up against Al-Batin at Mrsool Park on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League this Friday, March 3.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (March 4)

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 01:30 AM (March 4)

Italy: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: 10 Play

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

Italy: SportItalia

Mexico: Marca Claro

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1, DAZN, sportdigital