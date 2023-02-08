Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Al-Nassr will visit Al-Wehda at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Matchday 16 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Al-Nassr are in the lead of the Saudi Arabian league along Al-Shebab. Their campaign has been outstanding so far with just one loss in 15 games, but that has not been enough to separate themselves from the rest. Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t been the relentless scorer he was in Europe, although he helped the team avoid a defeat in the 2-2 tie against Al-Fateh last Friday with a penalty on the aggregate.

Completely different is the situation for Al-Wehda. Their 13th place out of 16 participants means they are near the relegation zone. They get to this match with three losses in the last four games, so they must take advantage of being the home team to improve their position.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al-Wehda will host Al-Nassr at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Matchday 16 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, February 9.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (February 10)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 00:30 AM (February 10)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 00:30 AM (February 10)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 10)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 00:30 AM (February 10)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 00:30 AM (February 10)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

Italy: SportItalia

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Sportklub 7

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE