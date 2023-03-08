LAFC will travel to Costa Rica to face Alajuelense in the round of 16 of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This first leg will be played at Alejandro Morera Soto stadium. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League is taking place right now. In this case, LAFC will visit Alajuelense at Alejandro Morera Soto stadium, in Costa Rica. Learn more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

LAFC will have a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to the rhythm of both teams. The MLS defending champions were set to open the season with a great clash with LA Galaxy, but it was forced to be postponed. They get to this match after a 3-2 win over Portland Timbers in which they went ahead 3-0.

Alajuelense are also the best team of their league in the present. They are currently in the first place with a two-point lead after 11 matchdays in Costa Rica. Something to keep in mind is that they won all six games played at home this year.

Alajuelense vs LAFC: Kick-Off Time

LAFC will clash with Alajuelense at Alejandro Morera Soto stadium in the round of 16 of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League this Thursday, March 9.

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Alajuelense vs LAFC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2