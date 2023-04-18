Athletico Paranaense take on Atletico Mineiro at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Athletico Paranaense and Atletico Mineiro meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba. The home team wants to win after a slow debut. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Athletico Paranaense could not do anything to avoid the 0-0 draw against Alianza Lima in what was their first game in the group stage.

Atletico Mineiro did not do as well as their rival, they lost the first game of the tournament against Libertad 0-1, they were favorites during that game.

When will Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro be played?

Athletico Paranaense and Atletico Mineiro play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, April 18 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba. Both teams want to leave behind their first game of the tournament.

Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Athletico Paranaense and Atletico Mineiro at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.