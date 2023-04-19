Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores has started. In activity for Group H, Atletico Nacional will face Melgar at Estadio Metropolitano de Futbol Roberto Melendez in Colombia . In this article you will find the information about where, when and how to watch it free in the US.

Atletico Nacional and Melgar will face each other for Matchday 2 of Group H of the 2023 Copa Libertadores. In this article you can check out where, when and how to watch this match free in the US.

[Watch Atletico Nacional vs Melgar online free in the US on Fubo]

Atletico Nacional has it all to get the first place of the group after this match. If they win against Melgar, the Colombian squad would have 6 points, 2 more than Olimpia.

Meanwhile, Melgar is looking for its first victory of the tournament. They tied with Olimpia in the beginning of the competition, so a win on the road would be very important for them.

When will Atletico Nacional vs Melgar be played?

Atletico Nacional and Melgar will face each other for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Thursday, April 20 at Estadio Metropolitano de Futbol Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia. The locals must win in order to take the lead in Group H.

Atletico Nacional vs Melgar: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Melgar in the US free online

The game between Atletico Nacional and Melgar in Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.