Atletico Nacional take on Olimpia at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The home team is undefeated after two games. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atletico Nacional are leading Group H with 6 points, they won against Patronato 2-1 and against Melgar 3-1, so far they are favorites within the group.

Olimpia drew 1-1 against Melgar in what was their first game of the Group Stage, but recently they won 1-0 against Patronato.

When will Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia be played?

Atletico Nacional and Olimpia play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, May 2 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín. The visitors know that the home team has a strong defensive game.

Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Olimpia in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Atletico Nacional and Olimpia at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín on Tuesday, May 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.