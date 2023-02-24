Austin FC will receive St. Louis City SC for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Austin FC will play against St. Louis City SC in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the first Matchday of what will be a long season in this new year of the MLS. All the teams renew their illusions, and prepare for what will be a long and very tough regular season that will help decide which team will go to the Playoffs seeking to be the new champions of the competition.

Austin FC was one of the best in the regular season last year, finishing second in the Western Conference and fourth overall. They then reached the semifinals where they lost to the champions Los Angeles FC. St. Louis City are a new team that joins this year and therefore they are a mystery.

When will Austin FC vs St. Louis City SC be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS between Austin FC and St. Louis City SC at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will be played this Saturday, February 25 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs St. Louis City SC

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and St. Louis City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

