Bayern will play against Manchester City in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It was one of the most anticipated series of the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League, many even said that it would be an early final. Two of the main candidates to win the UCL this season faced each other, and a very tough and even series was expected.

However, the game in the first leg was far from it, as Manchester City were vastly superior, winning 3-0, a result that will undoubtedly be difficult to reverse. Bayern Munich will need to play a game at the best level possible if they want to at least take the series to extra time, although of course they are not the favorites.

When will Bayern vs Manchester City be played?

The game for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Bayern and Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany will be played this Wednesday, April 19 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bayern vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Manchester City

This second leg game of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Bayern and Manchester City will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: VIX+, Univision NOW, Univision.

