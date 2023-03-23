Belize and Guatemala face off in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Belize host Guatemala in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at FFB Stadium on Friday, March 24. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Belize are the worst team of Group D in League B. So far, they only have a point and a goal scored. They will be trying to play spoiler against Guatemala looking for their first win of the tournament. Belize need to surpass the Dominican Republic to avoid relegation towards League C, the bottom tier in Concacaf.

Guatemala have a huge chance in front of them. If they beat Belize on the road and then French Guiana at home, Luis Fernando Tena's team will clinch a berth in the 2023 Gold Cup and also promotion to League A for the right to play alongside the favorites in the region such as Mexico and the United States. So far, it's been a disappointing campaign with seven points in four matches.

When will Belize vs Guatemala be played?

Guatemala visit Belize on Friday, March 24 at 10 PM (ET). The game will be played at FFB Stadium in Belmopan. The match is part of League B's group stage of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Belize vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Belize vs Guatemala in the US

The game between Belize and Guatemala in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss this match in the United States are Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App and TUDN.com.