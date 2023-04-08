Boca Juniors will face Colon for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Boca Juniors will play against Colon in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

It has not been the best start to the season for Boca Juniors, a team that was expected to fight for the Argentine League and the Copa Libertadores. Although of course they still have chances to win both competitions, the results at the beginning were not as expected, drawing 0-0 with Monagas in the international tournament and obtaining just 14 points in the league.

Of course, there is a long way to go and they will seek to recover to return to the fight. And in this game they have a good chance to get the 3 points, since their rivals will be Colon, the last of the standings and who have not won so far in the tournament. They need to get out of the bottom as soon as possible to avoid relegation.

When will Boca Juniors vs Colon be played?

The Matchday 10 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Colon will be played at the La Bombonera this Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Colon

This Matchday 10 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Colon will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.

