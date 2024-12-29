Week 17 of the NFL left mixed feelings for the Cincinnati Bengals. On one hand, an important victory that keeps their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, Joe Burrow knows it will be difficult to have a key offensive player available due to an injury for the final game against Russell Wilson‘s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Chase Brown suffered an ankle sprain injury during the game against the Broncos, and his availability for the matchup against Mike Tomlin’s team is in doubt. While the player hopes to be ready, the severity of the injury still needs to be determined.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who, through his X (formerly Twitter) account @Schultz_Report, provided more details about what happened with Brown.

“Sources: #Bengals standout RB Chase Brown had an MRI this morning and was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Brown is determined to try to play in Cincinnati’s must-win Week 18 game against Pittsburgh, but his availability will depend on how he progresses throughout the week.”

Broncos vs Bengals DEC 28 December 28, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown is tended to by a trainer during WEEK 17 of the NFL regular season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Schultz also elaborated on what happened during the game against Denver: “On what would have been a surefire touchdown, Brown intentionally went down at the 1-yard line, allowing the #Bengals to run more clock. Joe Burrow scored on the next play, but Brown’s gesture was deeply appreciated by his teammates and the Cincinnati coaching staff.”

Brown remains optimistic

Chase Brown is a key piece in Joe Burrow‘s offensive structure, so if he’s unable to play next weekend, it would be a significant loss for the team. However, the RB made it clear that his injury is not serious and remains optimistic about being ready for the game in Pittsburgh.

“Just control the controllables and focus on getting this ankle right,” Brown said after the game. “My ankle just bent weird, but I’ll be alright. Sprained it before so it’s no big deal.”

If Brown is unable to return to the field in their next game, HC Zac Taylor could opt to include Khalil Herbert, another running back on the Bengals’ roster, in his place.

Joe Burrow knows that there is still much to play for

The dramatic victory for the Bengals in front of their home crowd gave new life to Taylor’s team, and their chances of making the playoffs remain intact. Following the win against the Broncos, QB Joe Burrow issued a strong warning about the team’s mindset moving forward.

“We found our way back into it (race for the playoffs). We still need a little help, but, all we can do now is go control what we can control and try to get a big win next week. Crazier things have happened. I’m just trying to stay calm. Put my mindset in the right place to go and do it again. We know we can hang with anybody. We’ve proven that this year.”