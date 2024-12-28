Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins were considered by some experts as Super Bowl contenders before the 2024 NFL season. However, the outcome has been totally disappointing for Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates.

Undoubtedly, the key moment was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills when the star quarterback suffered a new concussion that kept him out for four games. Three losses during that span, especially against the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, brought them close to elimination.

Now, in a surprising decision in the NFL, the Dolphins are reportedly considering the release of one of their stars depending on the results leading up to the playoffs.

Who was released from Miami Dolphins?

According to a report by Omar Kelly, the Miami Dolphins will release Calais Campbell if they are eliminated from playoff contention. This will allow the defensive tackle to find a team that gives him the opportunity to fight for a Super Bowl.

“The Dolphins can grant his request to be released next week if/when the Dolphins are eliminated from postseason contention. That’s why the expectation is that this will be Campbell’s final game with the Dolphins (for this season) unless Miami’s still in the playoff hunt in the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Campbell and the Dolphins have discussed his release, which would need to happen before next week’s season finale, giving him an opportunity to latch on to a team competing for the Super Bowl.”

